Ivancic Victims' Daughter/Sister: 'We Have Been Irreparably Shattered'

Renee Splitt, who is both the daughter and sister the members of the Ivancic family who were murdered, conveyed personal memories of each individual victim. She also played a cherished voicemail from her beloved father that she kept. (7/18/25) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

middle-aged woman on the witness stand

Ivancic Victims' Daughter/Sister: 'We Have Been Irreparably Shattered'

Shelby Nealy

Forensics Expert Describes Photos of In-Law Massacre Crime Scene

Shelby Nealy

In-Law Massacre: Officer Describes Crime Scene As Being Like 'Horror Movie'

Penalty phase for Shelby Nealy

In-Law Massacre Sentencing: Prosecution Opening Statement

booking photos of victorino and hunter

Resentencing Begins For Troy Victorino And Jerone Hunter For Xbox Murders

roughly a dozen fbi agents help people on a street in a chaotic scene

Illinois July 4 Parade Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Patrick Crusius in court

Patrick Crusius Pleads Guilty To El Paso Walmart Shooting

Colin Gray change of venue request

Father of Accused Apalachee High School Shooter Requests Change of Venue

press conference and ambulance

Suspect In Custody, At Least Five Hurt In Shooting At FSU

3 mugshots

Jennifer Crumbley Wants New Trial, Requests Removal of Lead Prosecutor

Young murder defendant looks scared

Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads GUILTY

police activity in the streets

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect

MORE VIDEOS