Ivancic Victims' Daughter/Sister: 'We Have Been Irreparably Shattered'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Renee Splitt, who is both the daughter and sister the members of the Ivancic family who were murdered, conveyed personal memories of each individual victim. She also played a cherished voicemail from her beloved father that she kept. (7/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?