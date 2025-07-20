Plea hearing set for Stephan Sterns ahead of trial

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Court TV) — A plea hearing is scheduled for Stephan Sterns, the last person to see Madeline Soto alive.

The hearing, scheduled for Monday, will take place one day before Sterns was expected to stand trial for dozens of charges related to sexual abuse.

Court documents reveal that among the 1,500 photos and videos found on Sterns’ phone, several showed 13-year-old Madeline being sexually abused. The images indicate the abuse had been ongoing for years prior to her death.

Sterns initially told police he had dropped Madeline off at school on February 26, 2024, the day she disappeared.

While police were investigating the disappearance of his live-in girlfriend’s daughter, Sterns handed over his phone but claimed he had “accidentally performed a factory reset” that same day, according to documents.

“During our forensic examination, we uncovered disturbing evidence, graphic images and videos depicting crimes being committed,” said Chief Betty Holland of Kissimmee Police. “It was during this examination that we learned we needed to act swiftly to remove the suspect, Stephan Sterns, from our streets.”

On March 1, Madeline’s body was found in a wooded area off a two-lane highway 40 minutes from her home. She had been strangled. Police say Sterns disposed of her body instead of taking her to school that day.

Sterns was facing two separate trials. One for dozens of counts of sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child pornography, many of which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Later, he was to be tried for Madeline’s murder.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.