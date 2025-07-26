The Murder of Madeline Soto: Stephan Sterns Sentencing | Court TV Podcast

Madeline Soto had recently celebrated her thirteenth birthday when she disappeared. Just a few days later, her body was discovered in a wooded area. During the search for Madeline, authorities quickly focused on Stephan Sterns, her mother’s boyfriend, after they found disturbing images on his phone and Google Drive account. He was then charged with murder and multiple sex crimes. On 7/21/2025, Sterns pleaded no contest to murder and guilty to 60 sex crime charges. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the audio of the plea hearing, emotional victim impact statements, and sentencing in the murder of Madeline Soto.

