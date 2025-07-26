The Murder of Madeline Soto: Stephan Sterns Sentencing | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, July 26, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Madeline Soto had recently celebrated her thirteenth birthday when she disappeared. Just a few days later, her body was discovered in a wooded area. During the search for Madeline, authorities quickly focused on Stephan Sterns, her mother’s boyfriend, after they found disturbing images on his phone and Google Drive account. He was then charged with murder and multiple sex crimes. On 7/21/2025, Sterns pleaded no contest to murder and guilty to 60 sex crime charges. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the audio of the plea hearing, emotional victim impact statements, and sentencing in the murder of Madeline Soto.

For more on the Madeline Soto case, click HERE.

all podcast episodes

 

More In:

Related Stories

Stephan Sterns hearing

Stephan Sterns Expected To Plead Guilty Ahead of Trial | Opening Statements Podcast

One day before his sex crimes trial was scheduled to begin, Stephan Sterns will appear in court for a plea hearing. More

Stephan Sterns
play button

Stephan Sterns Pleads No Contest To Murdering Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns pleaded no contest to Madeline Soto's murder, but Soto's mother was nowhere to be seen in court. More

a quad of talking heads discuss a guy in orange prison clothes who appears on the monitor
play button

‘Worst of the Worst’: Reactions to Stephan Sterns’ Plea Hearing

A discussion of recent plea deals: If you're going to have the death penalty, wouldn't Stephan Sterns and Bryan Kohberger be the poster boys? More

TOP STORIES

Stephan Sterns hearing
chelsea duperon appears in video