Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Interrogation | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 11:04 AM, October 8, 2024
Jorge Torres and Sarah Boone were a couple living in central Florida with a tumultuous past. In February 2020 during a night of drinking at Sarah’s home, Jorge got into a suitcase that was then zipped shut. The next morning, Sarah called 911. When the police responded, Jorge was found dead, and Sarah was charged with second-degree murder after videos were discovered of her taunting Jorge as he begged to be let out of the suitcase. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Sarah’s full police interrogation from 2020.

For more on the Suitcase Murder Trial, Click Here

