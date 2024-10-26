Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Takes the Stand | Court TV Podcast

In February 2020, Sarah Boone called 911 to report that her boyfriend Jorge Torres was dead. She initially told investigators that he had gotten into a suitcase while they were playing a game and that she passed out as Jorge suffocated to death. After authorities discovered videos of Sarah taunting Jorge as he begged to be let out of the suitcase, telling her that he couldn’t breathe, she was charged with second-degree murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Sarah Boone testifying in her own defense on 10/22/2024.

