Taylor Schabusiness due in court ahead of battery trial

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Court TV) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness is due in court Wednesday for a final hearing ahead of her battery trial.

Schabusiness is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after she was convicted of murdering Shad Thyrion during a drug-fueled sexual encounter. While in custody, prosecutors say she attacked a prison guard in July 2024.

A criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV alleges that Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple in her arm. While a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at the nurse. The prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape, but Schabusiness then allegedly attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her.

Schabusiness is scheduled to stand trial on October 27. Wednesday’s hearing is expected to address whether she’ll be restrained at trial and other motions.

In June, Schabusiness blew a kiss to the camera as she wheeled into the courtroom for a hearing with her latest attorney in her battery case, defense attorney Christopher Froelich.

Forelich took over Schabusiness’ battery case after defense attorney Curtis Julka withdrew in April following a preliminary hearing at which Schabusiness lunged at him. Froelich previously represented Schabusiness during her murder trial.