CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — A teenager accused of murdering her mother and stepfather is seeking a last-minute delay of her upcoming trial as her attorney says they have just received “new evidence” in the case.

Sarah Grace Patrick, now 18, was 16 years old when she allegedly shot and killed James Brock and Kristin Brock in their home on Feb. 20, 2025. Patrick was the person who called 911 and told the operator that the couple’s 6-year-old daughter was the one to find their bodies. She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

While both Patrick’s defense and the prosecution had previously represented that they were ready for her trial to begin with jury selection, scheduled to start on Aug. 3, the defendant changed course on Monday and asked for a continuance.

Shawn Hoover, now representing Patrick, said that he had stepped in as the lead on her case after her previous attorney left the public defender’s office. Once that happened, Hoover said, he had to assemble an entirely new team, including new experts, who now need more time to prepare for the case.

Hoover told Judge Dustin Hightower that the continuance is needed not only because he and his staff need additional time due to the change, but also because of “new evidence” uncovered in just the last week. First referencing “chain of custody” issues, Hoover then said that one of the police officers in the case, who failed to write any report, “had a hunch” that a gun potentially used in the shooting had been pawned. “That officer’s hunch turned into, it went to another person that had the gun and the officer tested the gun and then gave it back to the other person,” Hoover said. “We had no idea that these two people existed. We had no idea this test existed. We had no idea there was a possible other gun. We had no idea there was a possible hunch. We have no idea how the officer came to that conclusion.”

“We do not have a rogue officer running wild,” Prosecutor Michael Parrish responded, explaining that multiple weapons were tested — and ruled out as potentially involved — as part of normal investigative procedure.

“The state can’t stand up here right now and tell you that they know they have all the evidence because it’s not possible at this point. They announce ‘ready for trial in January,’ and we’re literally getting new evidence right now,” Hoover insisted. “We’re asking for more time because there’s more evidence out there that we do not have yet.”

Hightower said he wanted to review the full court record and transcripts from previous hearings, in which both sides declared themselves “ready” for trial, before issuing his ruling. He promised to render his decision by Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick remains behind bars after Hightower twice previously denied her requests for bond.