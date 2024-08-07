Teen suspect in Trinity Bostic’s murder will be tried as an adult

NASHVILLE (Scripps News Nashville) — A judge has ruled a 17-year-old accused in the death of Trinity Bostic will be tried as an adult.

Fernando Perales Mejia is scheduled to appear in adult court on Sept. 27. Mejia, who is charged with first-degree murder, is accused of killing Bostic in June.

Phone records show Mejia and Bostic were together the day she went missing June 29th in Macon County. Police say a trash worker found Bostic’s body in Hendersonville on July 3, less than a week later.

According to police, her remains were found near State Route 386 and New Shackle Island Road which is about 45 miles from Lafayette where she lived.

An autopsy revealed she was shot in the head. On July 6, police found a gun and a black bag with her belongings at Mejia’s home. He was arrested and charged that day.

Bostic’s friends previously told Scripps News Nashville they believe he is an ex-boyfriend.

