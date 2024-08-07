Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Teen suspect in Trinity Bostic’s murder will be tried as an adult

Posted at 8:20 AM, August 7, 2024
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

NASHVILLE (Scripps News Nashville) — A judge has ruled a 17-year-old accused in the death of Trinity Bostic will be tried as an adult.

girl in prom dress

Trinity Bostic (via Scripps News Nashville)

Fernando Perales Mejia is scheduled to appear in adult court on Sept. 27. Mejia, who is charged with first-degree murder, is accused of killing Bostic in June.

Phone records show Mejia and Bostic were together the day she went missing June 29th in Macon County. Police say a trash worker found Bostic’s body in Hendersonville on July 3, less than a week later.

RELATED | Teen arrested after remains of missing 17-year-old Trinity Bostic found

According to police, her remains were found near State Route 386 and New Shackle Island Road which is about 45 miles from Lafayette where she lived.

An autopsy revealed she was shot in the head. On July 6, police found a gun and a black bag with her belongings at Mejia’s home. He was arrested and charged that day.

Bostic’s friends previously told Scripps News Nashville they believe he is an ex-boyfriend.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

devon hoover medical photo

Lover charged with murder of doctor found wrapped in carpet

Police charged Desmond Burks with murder and gun charges for the death of Dr. Devon Hoover, whose body was found in April, 2023. More

video surveillance of altercation

Hotel Workers Charged with Felony Murder

Four hotel workers face felony murder charges in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell who died after being pinned down by hotel security guards. More

Photo of 3 smiling people

Murder charges filed against four in death of man outside hotel

Four men are facing charges after an incident caught by security cameras outside Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency that ended with a man's death. More

TRENDING

Photo of woman and man in court
picture of boy in yellow shirt and man in cap with glasses
Barry & Suzanne Morphew.
Woman booking photo and man headshot

LATEST NEWS

devon hoover medical photo
Photo of 3 smiling people
girl in prom dress

SCRIPPS NEWS