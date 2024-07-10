Teen arrested after remains of missing 17-year-old Trinity Bostic found

Posted at 8:33 AM, July 10, 2024
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville/Court TV) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old male after the remains of missing 17-year-old Trinity Bostic were found in a small wood line.

girl in prom dress

Trinity Bostic (via Scripps News Nashville)

Bostic was reported missing on June 29, in Macon County. Her remains were found on July 3 by a Tennessee Department of Transportation subcontract worker while they were picking up trash along a roadway in Hendersonville.

Her body was found about an hour away from where she was reported missing.

Three days later, authorities arrested an unidentified 17-year-old male from Westmoreland. He is charged with first-degree murder. Bostic’s friends told Scripps News Nashville they believe the suspect is an ex-boyfriend.

In a press release, Hendersonville Police said, “In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no other details surrounding this incident will be released at this time.”

Classmates of Bostic started a GoFundMe to help her family. As of July 10, they’ve raised more than $13,000.

More In:

Related Stories

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Alec Baldwin is facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the fatal 'Rust' shooting. More

prom portrait of teen girl

Teen in Custody for Trinity Bostic’s Murder

Friends of 17-year-old Trinity Bostic told Scripps News Nashville they believe the murder suspect is an ex-boyfriend. More

Actor Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial's jury has been seated and opening statements are set to start tomorrow.

Jury Seated In Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Actor Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial's jury has been seated and opening statements are set to start tomorrow. More

TRENDING

LATEST NEWS

girl in prom dress
George Alan Kelly

SCRIPPS NEWS