Teen arrested after remains of missing 17-year-old Trinity Bostic found

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville/Court TV) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old male after the remains of missing 17-year-old Trinity Bostic were found in a small wood line.

Bostic was reported missing on June 29, in Macon County. Her remains were found on July 3 by a Tennessee Department of Transportation subcontract worker while they were picking up trash along a roadway in Hendersonville.

Her body was found about an hour away from where she was reported missing.

Three days later, authorities arrested an unidentified 17-year-old male from Westmoreland. He is charged with first-degree murder. Bostic’s friends told Scripps News Nashville they believe the suspect is an ex-boyfriend.

In a press release, Hendersonville Police said, “In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no other details surrounding this incident will be released at this time.”

Classmates of Bostic started a GoFundMe to help her family. As of July 10, they’ve raised more than $13,000.