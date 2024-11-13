The ‘Blackout Killer’ | Interview With A Killer Podcast

In this episode, David Scott confronts convicted murderer Bo Pete Jeffrey, who insists that he has no memory of the events surrounding the brutal beating and murder of his wife, Lisa. Her severely battered body was discovered hidden beneath the bed in the couple’s RV. But now, four years into his life sentence, Jeffrey tells us a different story that opens a new window into the mind of this convicted murderer. Despite the evidence that led to his conviction, Jeffrey continues to insist on his innocence.

For more on the case, CLICK HERE.