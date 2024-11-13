Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

The ‘Blackout Killer’ | Interview With A Killer Podcast

Posted at 6:25 AM, November 13, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

In this episode, David Scott confronts convicted murderer Bo Pete Jeffrey, who insists that he has no memory of the events surrounding the brutal beating and murder of his wife, Lisa. Her severely battered body was discovered hidden beneath the bed in the couple’s RV. But now, four years into his life sentence, Jeffrey tells us a different story that opens a new window into the mind of this convicted murderer. Despite the evidence that led to his conviction, Jeffrey continues to insist on his innocence.

For more on the case, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

interview with an inmate
play button

The ‘Blackout Killer’ | Interview With A Killer

In this episode, David Scott confronts convicted killer Bo Pete Jeffrey and challenges his denial of his ex-wife, Lisa's murder. More

Journalist talks to an inmate.
play button

Interview with a Killer: ‘If You Were Me, Would You Believe You?’

David Scott confronts convicted wife killer Bo Pete Jeffrey about the night of the murder on the next episode of Interview with a Killer. More

Inmate talks to a journalisy
play button

Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer’s Shocking Revelation

David Scott talks to Bo Pete Jeffrey, who was was convicted of beating his ex-wife to death, on the next Interview with a Killer. More

TRENDING

chloe driver appears in court
William Mozingo appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen

LATEST NEWS

dixie denise villa sits in court
chloe driver appears in court
interview with an inmate

SCRIPPS NEWS