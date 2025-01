Julie Grant takes a close look at the case and opening statements as rapper A$AP Rocky stands trial on gun charges. Plus, an officer accidentally shoots a man with his own gun, and the family of Preston Lord supports the bill that imposes harsh penalties on group assaults in this episode of Opening Statements.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.