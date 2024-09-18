The Case Against Courtney Clenney | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

In this episode of the Court TV Podcast, Vinnie Politan examines the circumstances and facts surrounding the case against OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney. She is accused of fatally stabbing her 27-year-old, live-in boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in their Miami apartment in April 2022. Clenney is charged with second-degree murder and claims she acted in self-defense. As part of their investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for not only Courtney’s accounts but also those of her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney. Based on what they found, prosecutors then filed computer crimes charges against the entire family. But those charges heavily relied on messages protected by attorney-client privilege, forcing prosecutors to drop the charges after a judge ruled the evidence was inadmissible.

For more information on the case, Click Here.