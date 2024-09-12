Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

The Case Against Donna Adelson | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 2:06 PM, September 12, 2024
In this episode of the Court TV Podcast, Julia Jenaé, in for Vinnie Politan, examines the case against Donna Adelson and her alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Dan Markel was in a bitter custody dispute with Donna Adelson’s daughter, Wendi when he was gunned down in his driveway in July 2014. A jury found Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson guilty of concocting a plot with a former girlfriend and two hitmen to kill Markel, his former brother-in-law.

For more information on the case, Click Here.

