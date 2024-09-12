The Case Against Donna Adelson | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

In this episode of the Court TV Podcast, Julia Jenaé, in for Vinnie Politan, examines the case against Donna Adelson and her alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Dan Markel was in a bitter custody dispute with Donna Adelson’s daughter, Wendi when he was gunned down in his driveway in July 2014. A jury found Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson guilty of concocting a plot with a former girlfriend and two hitmen to kill Markel, his former brother-in-law.

