This episode delves into the tragic case of Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy who went missing in Savannah, Georgia, in October 2022. Vinnie Politan investigates the search for him, focusing on the involvement of his mother, Leilani Simon who initially faced scrutiny, and was later charged with his murder. Through interviews, expert analysis, and detailed accounts of the search efforts, Vinnie examines the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding Quinton’s death.

