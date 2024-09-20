The Doomsday Cult Mom | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan is investigating the deaths and chaos surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell. Lori has been sentenced to serve three life sentences without the possibility of parole in Idaho for the murders of her two youngest children and her husband’s first wife. Additionally, Lori is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate cases. The first indictment alleges that Lori conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. She is also charged with the alleged attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

