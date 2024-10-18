The Prosecution of Alec Baldwin | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, October 18, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

In this episode of Victim to Verdict, Ted Rowlands discusses the tragic incident on the set of the film “Rust” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot while Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene. The podcast explores Baldwin’s role as an actor and producer, raising questions about safety protocols and responsibilities on set, and whether actors are responsible when told a prop gun is safe. It also covers the dramatic conclusion of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial.

