The Root of Evil | Accomplice to Murder Podcast

After dentist Norman Larzelere was shot and killed by a masked man, police initially believed it was a robbery gone wrong. However, the investigation took a shocking turn when a friend of Virginia’s son, Jason, came forward. He revealed that Virginia, Norman’s grieving widow, had orchestrated the entire plot, leading to a dark and twisted tale of betrayal and murder within the family on this episode of Accomplice to Murder Podcast with Vinnie Politan.

To stream more Court TV originals, CLICK HERE.