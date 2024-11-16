IWAK Finale Banner

The Root of Evil | Accomplice to Murder Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, November 16, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

After dentist Norman Larzelere was shot and killed by a masked man, police initially believed it was a robbery gone wrong. However, the investigation took a shocking turn when a friend of Virginia’s son, Jason, came forward. He revealed that Virginia, Norman’s grieving widow, had orchestrated the entire plot, leading to a dark and twisted tale of betrayal and murder within the family on this episode of Accomplice to Murder Podcast with Vinnie Politan.

