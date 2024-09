During a quiet summer evening in 2017, a woman dials 911 to report her husband is dead on the floor of his snake breeding facility. Lynlee Renick claims she has no idea who shot and killed 29-year-old Ben Renick, a world-renowned snake breeder and father of two. After four years of twists, turns, and secrets revealed, Lynlee Renick goes to trial and Court TV’s cameras are there for her testimony and a surprising sentence.

For more on the case, Click Here.