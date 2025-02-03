The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

On the night of November 6, 2021, Grammy-nominated rapper and actor Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, got into an argument with his childhood friend, Terell Ephron, outside a Hollywood hotel. Ephron says Rocky pulled out a gun and shot at him. Now, the embattled rapper stands trial for felony assault and faces up to twenty-four years in prison if convicted. This episode takes you inside the courtroom with opening statements in The Trial of A$AP Rocky from 1/24/2025.

