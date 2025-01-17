CA v. Rakim Mayers: The Trial of A$AP Rocky

LOS ANGELES (AP/Court TV) — A$AP Rocky is facing trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors have said he could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Rocky was arrested in April 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the charges later that year.

At a preliminary hearing in 2023, Terell Ephron testified that he and Rocky, a friend since childhood, had belonged to the same collective of musicians and artists at their New York high school.

He said their relationship had started to sour and resulted in the standoff in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, when he said Rocky first pulled a gun on him and, in a later confrontation, fired shots that grazed Ephron’s knuckles. Prosecutors claimed surveillance video that captured parts of the incident “corroborates exactly what Mr. Ephron said.”

At that hearing, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, established while questioning a police detective that seven officers who searched a sidewalk and street about 20 minutes after the shots were allegedly fired found no evidence of the shooting, and that a pair of 9 mm shell casings in police possession were recovered by Ephron, who returned to the scene about an hour after the standoff.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 21.