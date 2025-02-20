A$AP Rocky's Attorney, Joe Tacopina, Joins Court TV

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tacopina said Rocky would've rejected ANY plea deal, even if the State offered him 1 day in jail. He also reflected on what Rocky and Rihanna mean to him, and how he wouldn't stand for Rocky being locked up for part of his kids' childhoods. (2/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?