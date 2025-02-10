A$AP Twelvyy: A$AP Relli Knew A$AP Rocky Had a Prop Gun

Jamel Phillips, aka A$AP Twelvyy, backed the defense's claim that A$AP Rocky used a prop gun during the incident in question. On cross today, Twelvyy insisted that everyone, including alleged victim A$AP Relli, knew the gun was fake. (2/10/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial

Young Black man with braids and a sharp grey suit.

A$AP Twelvyy: A$AP Relli Knew A$AP Rocky Had a Prop Gun

A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Collective Member Describes Incident

Detective testifies in court

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Detective Testifies Real Gun Was Fired

Chief Security Officer

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

marcus jordan arrest video

Michael Jordan's Son Arrested in Florida On Drug Charge

A$AP Relli testifies in court

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Should Judge Kick the Case?

A$AP Relli testifies in court

Tense Cross of Alleged Victim Leads to Outburst in A$AP Rocky's Trial

Hollywood-type couple shines on what appears to be a red carpet setting.

Why Is Justin Baldoni Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

Splitscreen of two gorgeous Hollywood A-list types.

What Did Blake Lively Accuse Justin Baldoni of Doing On Set?

young man looks agitated on the witness stand.

'You Keep Trying to Dumb it Down': A$AP Relli to A$AP Rocky's Lawyer

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a tux

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Dangled Victim Over Balcony

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

