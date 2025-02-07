A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Collective Member Describes Incident

Jamel Phillips, known as A$AP Twelvyy, describes the incident between Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky and Terell Ephron. Rocky is facing trial on charges he fired a gun at former friend and collaborator, Ephron. (2/7/25) MORE

A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Collective Member Describes Incident

Detective testifies in court

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Detective Testifies Real Gun Was Fired

Chief Security Officer

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

marcus jordan arrest video

Michael Jordan's Son Arrested in Florida On Drug Charge

A$AP Relli testifies in court

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Should Judge Kick the Case?

A$AP Relli testifies in court

Tense Cross of Alleged Victim Leads to Outburst in A$AP Rocky's Trial

Hollywood-type couple shines on what appears to be a red carpet setting.

Why Is Justin Baldoni Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

young man looks agitated on the witness stand.

'You Keep Trying to Dumb it Down': A$AP Relli to A$AP Rocky's Lawyer

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a tux

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Dangled Victim Over Balcony

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Young African-American man on witness stand demonstrates with his hand.

A$AP Rocky Accuser Recalls Aftermath of Alleged Shooting Incident

Splitscreen of two young African-American males in court. One is on the stand, one is watching from the defense table.

A$AP Rocky accuser was stunned, furious when friend pulled gun on him

