The Trial of O.J. Simpson: Defense Opening Statement | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, February 16, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Over thirty years ago O.J. Simpson, a star on the football field and the screen, stood trial for the brutal murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, his ex-wife and her friend. The trial attracted massive media attention as people worldwide tuned in to watch a not-guilty verdict that stunned many. This episode features the opening statement from O.J. Simpson’s defense, known by many as the “dream team,” who managed to get an acquittal despite overwhelming evidence against Simpson.

