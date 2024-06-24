Tracy Ferriter given probation in plea deal for adopted son’s abuse

Posted at 10:28 AM, June 24, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News West Palm Scripps News West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Court TV/Scripps News West Palm Beach) — A mother accused of locking her adopted teenage son in a box-like structure pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges in a plea agreement.

Tracy Ferriter was facing trial on charges of child neglect, child abuse and false imprisonment. At Monday’s hearing, she pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 300 hours of community service.

woman apepars in court

Tracey Ferriter appears in court Monday, June 24, 2024. (Court TV)

Her husband, Timothy Ferriter, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to five years in prison last year.

Prosecutors convinced a jury during Timothy’s trial that he treated his 14-year-old adopted son like a prisoner in their Jupiter home, forcing the boy to sleep in an 8×8 windowless room in the garage with nothing but a mattress, a desk and a bucket in which to defecate. The only time he was allowed out was to go to school.

Police began investigating the couple after their son was reported missing on Jan. 28, 2022. At the time, Tracy told police that the child had “run away from home on several occasions before” and told officers that he had several behavioral disorders.

More In:

Related Stories

woman appears in court between attorneys

Tracy Ferriter Sentenced to Probation In Adopted Son’s Abuse

Tracey Ferriter was sentenced to 10 years of probation. Her husband was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to 5 years in prison. More

Court TV Super Tuesday graphic

True Crime Super Tuesday

Julie Grant tackles the many cases trending in true crime on Jan. 16, 2024, including Alex Murdaugh, who is fighting for a new murder trial.... More

Tracy ferriter walks courthouse hall with her attorney.

Boy in a Box Mom Trial: Tracy Ferriter Trial Date Set for July 12

Judge sets July trial date for Tracy Ferriter, the Florida mom accused of aggravated child abuse for locking her adopted son in a box. More

TRENDING

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night while driving in The Hamptons. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He appeared in court on Tuesday and released after his arraignment.
Buster Murdaugh testifies in father's murder trial
booking photo of Benjamin Brown
Justin Timberlake in a tux

LATEST NEWS

Booking photos of Karen and Michael Murray
woman apepars in court
wade wilson mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS