Trial date set for suspect in fatal stabbing of boy at grocery store

Posted at 10:11 AM, June 17, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot was back in court for a pretrial hearing.

Bionca Ellis is charged in the murder of Julian Wood, who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmstead.

At Monday’s hearing, Ellis’ trial was scheduled for Dec. 9. During the hearing, Ellis sat next to her attorneys, rocking in her chair.

The judge also stated that members of his staff attended the victim’s wake because they had a personal connection to the family. The prosecution also disclosed that a member of their staff is related to the victim’s family, but will not be involved in the case.

 

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to the grocery store where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her 3-year-old son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Wood was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull the child to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the victims were randomly targeted.

Last week, Ellis was in court for her arraignment, which was forced to restart multiple times due to her behavior. Ellis was seen giggling as the judge read the indictment.

RELATED | Woman accused of killing 3-year-old in random attack giggles in court

Ellis’ bail was set for $5 million.

Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

A detective testifies in court during a preliminary hearing in Kentucky. (Court TV)

Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd’s Bassinet

A detective testified during a preliminary hearing about the disturbing conditions inside the home where Miya Rudd was found dead. More

stephan sterns mugshot

Murder of Madeline Soto: Case Against Stephan Sterns | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

PODCAST: In this episode, Vinnie Politan and his expert guests look more closely at Stephan Sterns, including his police interviews, body language, and cellphone analysis. More

Accident Reconstructionist Returns to Face Cross-Examination

Julie Grant and her guests discuss the accident reconstructionist, Trooper Joe Paul's testimony and if it will strengthen the prosecution's case against Karen Read. Also,... More

TRENDING

Seraya Aung's grandmother joins Court TV as the search for 2-year-old continues. Seraya went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, who has joint custody, did not return her for an exchanged drop off with her mother,Samara Harmon.
Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito, mother, Nicole Schmidt and stepmother, Tara Petito join Court TV and discuss the release of the FBI's Gabby Petito case file.
Miya Rudd
New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

LATEST NEWS

stephan sterns mugshot
bionca ellis appears in court
missing persons

SCRIPPS NEWS