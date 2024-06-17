Trial date set for suspect in fatal stabbing of boy at grocery store

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV/Scripps News Cleveland) — An Ohio woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old in a grocery store parking lot was back in court for a pretrial hearing.

Bionca Ellis is charged in the murder of Julian Wood, who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmstead.

At Monday’s hearing, Ellis’ trial was scheduled for Dec. 9. During the hearing, Ellis sat next to her attorneys, rocking in her chair.

The judge also stated that members of his staff attended the victim’s wake because they had a personal connection to the family. The prosecution also disclosed that a member of their staff is related to the victim’s family, but will not be involved in the case.

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to the grocery store where she spotted Margot Wood pushing her 3-year-old son, Julian, in a cart.

Investigators say Wood was returning to her car when Ellis ran at them with a knife and stabbed the child. When Margot tried to pull the child to safety, Ellis allegedly stabbed her as well. Margot was injured but survived the attack. Authorities have said they believe the victims were randomly targeted.

Last week, Ellis was in court for her arraignment, which was forced to restart multiple times due to her behavior. Ellis was seen giggling as the judge read the indictment.

Ellis’ bail was set for $5 million.

Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.