TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

HOUSTON (Court TV) — A Texas man who told police he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his twin sister to death is standing trial for murder.

Benjamin Elliott was 17 years old when prosecutors say he intentionally stabbed Meghan Elliott in her bed in the early morning hours of September 29, 2021. Now 21, he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of felony murder for his sister’s death.

In recorded statements to police that were played for the jury in his trial, Benjamin said he awoke from a dream to find himself standing over his sister, who had a knife in her neck. He said he pulled the knife from her neck and called 911 to report that he stabbed her.

Officers arrived at the family’s home in Katy, Texas, after 4 a.m. and found Benjamin performing CPR on his sister. The knife, described in testimony as a “survival knife” that belonged to his father, was found at the scene.

Benjamin has been out on $100,000 bond since the incident. His lawyer chose not to deliver an opening statement at the start of the trial. In court documents filed before the trial started, Benjamin’s attorneys said they may call a sleep expert, a neurologist, psychiatrists, and a forensic science expert.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani said in his opening statement that cell phone evidence contradicts Benjamin’s sleepwalking claim, according to KENS. Prosecutors are also relying on Benjamin’s police statements to support their theory that he knew what he was doing and intentionally stabbed his sister.

If convicted of felony murder, Benjamin faces up to 99 years in prison. Though he is standing trial in front of a jury, he has requested that the judge decide his punishment.