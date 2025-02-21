Trial & Error Sundays

Benjamin Elliott's Friend Recalls Previous Sleepwalking Incident

Benjamin Elliott's friend, Anand Kumar Singh, testifies and recalls a slumber party where Benjamin Elliott supposedly sleepwalked. Elliott said he was dreaming about eating a donut and woke up to find a partially eaten donut in his hand. (2/21/25) MORE

benjamin elliott defense opening

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Defense Focuses On Parasomnias

MIchael Elliot testifies

Twins’ Dad Takes the Stand in Sleepwalking Murder Trial

male prosecutor gives opening statement in court

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Benjamin Elliott & Sister

TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

Trashcan in Megan Boswell's case

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

Young man in a crisp white shirt walks with a purpose.

Collin Griffith Walks out of Jail After Being Processed and Released

Graphic that says: From the Bench and features an animation of a banging gavel.

How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

young man flanked by attorneys smiles in court.

Deadly Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

collin griffth defense closings

Collin Griffith's Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed 'Suicide By Son'?

state closing in colin griffith trial

State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son 'Butchered Her'

Older woman with bangs and a black and white houndstooth patterned blazer frowns on the witness stand.

Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’

