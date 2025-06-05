Victoria Goodwin sentenced in murder-for-hire plot of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star

The estranged wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin was sentenced to 36-90 months in prison after taking a plea deal in a plot to have her husband killed.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested in March on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after authorities said she communicated with a Florida inmate last year, and offered to pay him more than $11,500 in a plot to have her husband murdered. In April, prosecutors agreed to drop the solicitation charge in exchange for her pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities unraveled the murder-for-hire plot when the inmate’s cellphone was seized as contraband. The inmate was identified as Grant Amato, who is serving a life sentence for the murders of his parents and brother. Amato killed his family after an argument over his obsession with a webcam model, which had caused turmoil in the family for months.

Court TV’s Trial Archives | FL v. Grant Amato (Porn Obsession Murder Trial)

At her sentencing, Victoria apologized to Aaron, saying she’ll “always hold love for (him)” and promised he would “never be in danger of (her) again.”

Through tears, Aaron described the pain of discovering Victoria was cheating on him, and said he offered to reconcile with her until he learned the affair continued and she had plotted to have him killed. Aaron also accused her of trying to keep him from speaking at her sentencing. Aaron said he’ll never feel safe again and will always wonder “why.”

Aaron was filming “Ghost Adventures” in California when the plot was meant to unfold in October 2024. Prosecutors cited messages from Amato to a hitman, saying, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room…I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

One message from Victoria to Amato said, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

When Victoria was taken into custody, she told investigators “she had become aware of Grant Amato through a true crime documentary and began writing to him.” Victoria described their relationship as “pen pals” and further said at that time, she and Aaron were having marital problems and “began connecting with Amato.”

Aaron and Victoria wed in May 2020, according to divorce documents obtained by Court TV. Following Victoria’s arrest, Aaron filed for divorce on March 12, citing, “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of Husband and Wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife.”