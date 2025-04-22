Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

The estranged wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin has reportedly pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in a deal with prosecutors.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested in March on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after authorities said she communicated with a Florida inmate last year, and offered to pay him more than $11,500 in the murder-for-hire plot. Earlier this month, prosecutors agreed to drop the solicitation charge in exchange for her plea.

Victoria’s sentencing is scheduled for June 5, according to court records. She faces up to 10 years in prison, reported Courthouse News.

Authorities unraveled the murder-for-hire plot when the inmate’s cellphone was seized as contraband.

Court documents identified the inmate as Grant Amato, whose inmate ID number was confirmed with Florida Department of Corrections records.

Amato is serving a life sentence for the murders of his parents and brother. Amato murdered his family after an argument over his obsession with a webcam model, which had caused turmoil in the family for months.

One message from Victoria allegedly said, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Aaron, 48, was filming “Ghost Adventures” in California when the plot was meant to unfold in October 2024. Police cited messages from Amato to an alleged hitman, saying, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room…I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

When Victoria was taken into custody, she told investigators “she had become aware of Grant Amato through a true crime documentary and began writing to him.” Victoria described their relationship as “pen pals” and further said at that time, she and Aaron were having marital problems and “began connecting with Amato.”

Aaron and Victoria wed in May 2020, according to divorce documents obtained by Court TV. Following Victoria’s arrest, Aaron filed for divorce on March 12, citing, “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of Husband and Wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife.”