Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star accused in murder-for-hire plot with Grant Amato

The wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin is accused of conspiring to hire a hitman to kill her husband of two years.

According to court records, 32-year-old Victoria Goodwin was taken into custody last week in Clark County, Nevada, on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder.

Authorities say Victoria communicated with a Florida inmate last year, and offered to pay him more than $11,500 in the murder-for-hire plot, according to documents obtained by Court TV.

Court documents identified the inmate as Grant Amato, whose inmate ID number was confirmed with Florida Department of Corrections records.

Amato is serving a life sentence for the murders of his parents and brother. Amato murdered his family after an argument over his obsession with a webcam model, which had caused turmoil in the family for months.

Authorities unraveled the alleged murder-for-hire plot when Amato’s cellphone was seized as contraband.

One message from Victoria allegedly said, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Aaron, 48, was filming “Ghost Adventures” in California when the plot was meant to unfold in October 2024. Police cited messages from Amato to an alleged hitman, saying, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room…I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

When Victoria was taken into custody, she told investigators “she had become aware of Grant Amato through a true crime documentary and began writing to him.” Victoria described their relationship as “pen pals” and further said at that time, she and Aaron were having marital problems and “began connecting with Amato.”

According to investigators, Victoria denied wanting to have Aaron killed and said she didn’t remember sending the messages to Amato: “Victoria expressed her feelings of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato to Amato which she described as fantasy or daydreams.”

Aaron and Victoria wed in August 2022, according to a social media post made by Aaron.

Aaron rose to fame when “Ghost Adventures” premiered in 2008. The paranormal reality television show, starring Zak Bagans, has been running for 28 seasons.

Victoria is due back in court March 25 for a preliminary hearing.