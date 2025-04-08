interview with a killer season 2 banner

One charge dropped against wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star in alleged plot

Posted at 12:51 PM, April 8, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

Prosecutors in Nevada have agreed to drop one of two charges against the estranged wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, who was accused of conspiring to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

Victoria Goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin appears in court Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Court TV)

Victoria Goodwin was arrested in March on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder after authorities said she communicated with a Florida inmate last year, and offered to pay him more than $11,500 in the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

On Tuesday, prosecutors agreed to drop the solicitation to commit murder charge. Attorneys said in court the case will move to District Court, where she will “plead to one count of conspiracy to commit murder.” Victoria is due back in court on April 10.

Court documents identified the inmate as Grant Amato, whose inmate ID number was confirmed with Florida Department of Corrections records.

Amato is serving a life sentence for the murders of his parents and brother. Amato murdered his family after an argument over his obsession with a webcam model, which had caused turmoil in the family for months.

Authorities unraveled the alleged murder-for-hire plot when Amato’s cellphone was seized as contraband.

One message from Victoria allegedly said, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Aaron, 48, was filming “Ghost Adventures” in California when the plot was meant to unfold in October 2024. Police cited messages from Amato to an alleged hitman, saying, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room…I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

aaron goodwin and grant amato

(L) Aaron Goodwin (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images), (R) Grant Amato (Court TV)

When Victoria was taken into custody, she told investigators “she had become aware of Grant Amato through a true crime documentary and began writing to him.” Victoria described their relationship as “pen pals” and further said at that time, she and Aaron were having marital problems and “began connecting with Amato.”

Aaron and Victoria wed in May 2020, according to divorce documents obtained by Court TV. Following Victoria’s arrest, Aaron filed for divorce on March 12, citing, “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of Husband and Wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife.”

