Victoria Tippett returns to court asking for bond in murder case

Posted at 7:31 AM, November 12, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

ANDERSON, S.C. (Court TV) — A woman accused of helping her roommates dispose of a dead body will return to court on Wednesday to ask a judge for bond.

Victoria Tippett appears in court

Victoria Tippett appears in court for a bond hearing on April 7, 2025. (Court TV)

Victoria Tippett is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice in the death of Jessica Barnes, whose remains were found in September 2024. Prosecutors say Jessica was strangled to death by her husband, Brandon Barnes, who lived with his wife, Tippett and a third woman, Kendall Mims.

Mims and Tippett face the same charges; at a hearing in April, a judge granted Mims a $75,000 bond after her attorney described her as a victim of psychological torture at Brandon’s hands.

MORE | Mims’ defense: Brandon Barnes created ‘psychological horror movie’

After Jessica was killed, investigators say Tippett and Mims helped Brandon dispose of her body by removing her from the home in a large plastic tote that she was seen buying with Brandon at a Walmart.

A portion of Jessica’s remains was found in a bucket buried on a property where the four lived; her teeth and part of her jawbone were found at a site off a hiking trail.

Tippett moved into the home with Brandon, Jessica and Mims weeks before the murder.

