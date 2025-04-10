Mims’ defense: Brandon Barnes created ‘psychological horror movie’

ANDERSON, S.C. (Court TV) — A woman accused of helping her lover, Brandon Barnes, dispose of his wife’s body was granted bond after the judge heard about the psychological torture her defense said she endured at Barnes’ hands.

Kendall Mims is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of Barnes’ wife, Jessica Barnes. Prosecutors say that after Brandon strangled his wife to death, Mims and another woman who lived with them helped to get rid of the body and try to clean up the scene.

At a bond hearing on Thursday, Mims’ defense painted a picture of a toxic relationship that began when she met Brandon on Tinder and was “swept off her feet.” Mims’ attorney, Katherine Wyse, described Brandon as “a sociopath and capable of terrible, awful things.”

Wyse described Brandon as violent and physically abusive; she described Mims being forced to watch as he got enjoyment out of torturing animals. Shortly after Mims became pregnant, Brandon met Jessica and allegedly told her that Kendall was his sister. Jessica moved into the home with Kendall and Brandon days later.

Brandon allegedly threatened Mims’ grandfather, who owned the property where the trio lived, anytime he tried to intervene on her behalf, saying, “You’re lucky to be alive.” Wyse said that Brandon continued to escalate his abuse, drugging Mims’ food, forcing her to drink alcohol and sexually assaulting her.

“It was just a psychological horror movie,” Wyse said, describing the dynamics of the household. “She lived in a nightmare. All she was trying to do was survive.”

Days after Mims delivered a healthy child, Jessica delivered a stillborn. Brandon allegedly sent Mims back to work, banning her from breastfeeding her child; instead, he wanted Jessica to nurse the infant.

The judge noted that she had received letters supporting Mims’ motion for bond from both the victim’s mother and the chief of the Pendleton, S.C. Police Department.

In deciding to grant Mims bond, Judge Jessica Salvini said that she found the defendant was neither a danger to the public nor a flight risk, but set strict conditions. Mims will be on house arrest at her grandfather’s home and is not allowed to have any contact with her codefendants. “One jail call and her bond’s revoked,” Judge Salvini warned. “It’s not even a motion. It’s a warrant for her arrest.”

Mims’ bond was set at $75,000.

Victoria Tippett, who had moved into the house with Jessica, Brandon and Kendall just weeks before the murder, is also charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. She appeared in court on Monday, asking to be released on bond. Judge Salvini, presiding over that hearing as well, deferred a decision for Tippett and promised a ruling by the end of the week.

Brandon remains behind bars without bond.