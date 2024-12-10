Woman accused of disposing husband’s other wife’s body denied bond

PENDLETON, S.C. (Court TV) — A woman accused of helping her husband dispose of his other wife’s body and cover up the victim’s murder was denied bond at an emotional hearing on Monday.

Kendall Mims, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Jessica Barnes, 20. Investigators say Jessica was murdered by Brandon Barnes, 22, who was married to both women.

Brandon, who is charged with malice murder, allegedly strangled Jessica to death in the home they shared with Mims and a third woman, Victoria Tippett, 20, who faces charges of accessory after the fact as well.

Investigators say Jessica was strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2024, and first reported missing by her mother on Sept. 10. On Oct. 1, investigators confirmed that remains found during a search in the Twin Lakes area of Pickens County, S.C., had been confirmed as Jessica’s by using dental records.

Prosecutors said at Monday’s hearing that Brandon murdered Jessica on his own and then enlisted the help of both Mims and Tippett to dispose of the body. Mims is accused of acting as a lookout while Tippett and Brandon burned Jessica in a plastic bin. Arrest warrants reviewed by Court TV revealed that both Mims and Tippett allegedly admitted to police that they helped Brandon dispose of Jessica’s body. Tippett additionally told police that she had witnessed the murder.

Mims’ defense attorney, Catherine Wyse, pleaded with a judge to release her client on bond, describing her as a “sweet, gentle, kind young lady” who “fell victim to Brandon Barnes, as did so many other women.” Wyse said that Mims suffered severe abuse at Brandon’s hands, including strangulation that has left her experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Records reviewed by Court TV revealed that Mims and Brandon were issued a marriage license on July 31, 2023. Brandon and Jessica were issued a marriage license on Jan. 8, 2024, but there is no record of the marriage to Mims being annulled. Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette told Court TV that when Brandon met Jessica, he lied and told her that both women were his sisters to convince her to move in.

Mims is a mother to a nine-month-old baby, who has been in the care of Mims’ 81-year-old grandfather since her arrest. At her bond hearing, her grandfather asked a judge to release her as Mims’ father emphasized how badly she is needed to help raise her infant.

The judge ultimately denied Mims’ bid for bond, finding she remains a danger to the community. He said the issue could be revisited in 90 days after attorneys in the case receive more evidence and reports.