Suspects in Jessica Barnes’ murder case due in court

Posted at 8:27 AM, February 14, 2025 and last updated 9:23 AM, February 14, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

ANDERSON, S.C. (Court TV) — Two women accused of helping a man dispose of his wife’s body are due to appear in court Friday.

booking photos of Valerie Tippett, Brandon Barnes and Kendall Mims

Prosecutors say Victoria Tippett (L) and Kendall Mims (R) helped dispose of Jessica Barnes’ body after her husband, Brandon (C) killed her. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Barnes is charged with the murder of his wife, Jessica Barnes, who was allegedly strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2024. Jessica was not reported missing until Sept. 10, and her remains were found one week later in the Twin Lakes area of Pickens County, S.C.

While prosecutors say Brandon killed his wife by himself, he allegedly enlisted the help of his lover, Kendall Mims, as well as a third woman who lived with them, Victoria Tippett, to dispose of the body. In court documents, Tippett allegedly admitted to her role and said that she witnessed the murder. Mims and Tippett are both charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Tippett and Mims are scheduled to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Brandon waived his right to appear before proceedings were scheduled to begin.

Mims previously appeared in court in December 2024, where she was denied bond after an emotional hearing. At that hearing, Mims’ defense attorney told the judge that her client had suffered severe abuse at Brandon’s hands, including strangulation that left her experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

