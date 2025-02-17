Jessica Barnes' Mother Says She 'Didn't Want to Talk About Abuse'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jessica Barnes' mother, Cecilia Varvara, joins Court TV to discuss her disappearance and murder. Investigators believe Barnes was strangled to death in Aug. 2024. Her husband, Brandon Barnes, is charged with her murder. (2/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?