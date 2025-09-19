Video shows alleged Charlie Kirk shooter after 2022 car crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Scripps News) — Scripps News obtained never-before-seen police video footage of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The footage, from 2022, shows the aftermath of a fender bender in St. George, Utah, in which Robinson and another driver collided in an intersection. Police did not cite either driver and neither driver suffered visible injuries.

In the video, police learned Robinson had been driving an Audi when he slammed into a Ford sedan that was making a left turn in front of him.

Robinson, who was 19 at the time, appears cooperative during his interaction with the officer investigating the crash.

“(The other driver) would’ve been there going left, and as I was coming through, he turned in, and I T-boned into the side of him,” Robinson told the officer.

Robinson indicated that he had just put oil in his vehicle.

“I just – just as I left the house, I put oil in it. Just topped it off,” he said.

Robinson explained to the officer that he was driving with his brother and that he had contacted his mother to help provide his insurance information.

She arrived later to provide information to the officer.

Robinson is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder in connection with the death of Kirk. Prosecutors said they plan to seek the death penalty. At his first court appearance this week, Robinson wore what appeared to be an anti-suicide smock and spoke only to state his name during the hearing.

Court records revealed he threatened to kill himself before his parents and a family friend facilitated a peaceful surrender.

This story was originally written by Lori Jane Gliha and Brittany Freeman for Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

