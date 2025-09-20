‘Shock factor’: Sheriff describes taking Charlie Kirk shooting suspect into custody

HURRICANE, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he was shocked when he got a phone call from one of his former detectives last Thursday, saying he believed he had the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk with him.

Brooksby spoke on Wednesday, explaining his office’s limited involvement in the case of 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson.

He started by again dispelling rumors (again) circulating on social media that claimed Robinson’s father was a deputy, some even saying he personally put the handcuffs on his son. Brooksby reminded the public that this was “completely false.” He said there is a retired corrections deputy with the same first and last name as Robinson’s dad, and that these rumors have led to people harassing the former deputy, who had no involvement.

Brooksby then outlined how his office was involved. He clarified that, although Robinson turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, his agency was merely assisting by taking the suspect into custody until the lead investigators arrived.

Brooksby said he got a call around 8 p.m. Thursday evening from a retired WCSO detective, who worked there for many years.

“I couldn’t fathom what actually came out of his mouth,” Brooksby said.

The former detective told the sheriff that he knew who the suspect in Kirk’s shooting was, and that he was in Washington County at that moment. He said he knew Robinson’s family, and they were working on convincing Robinson to turn himself in.

Brooksby then called Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith.

“He was shocked as I was to hear the news,” Brooksby said.

Brooksby said there was some negotiation between him and the suspect: Robinson would turn himself in, but he wanted it to be as peaceful and comfortable as possible. Brooksby said Robinson was worried about a potential SWAT encounter at his home or his parents’, and he feared being shot himself.

The retired detective then drove Robinson and his parents to the sheriff’s office, where he was met by plain-clothes officers and not handcuffed. Robinson and his parents waited about two and a half hours until the lead investigators came and took Robinson into their custody. During that time, Brooksby said they didn’t try to interview him as they weren’t the agency in charge. Their duty, he said, was to keep him there, safe and secure, until the lead agencies arrived. He said Robinson stayed on a couch in an interview room, not handcuffed, and supplied with water.

Brooksby also made sure to debunk another falsehood going around: rumors that local Latter-day Saint church leadership was involved. He said the retired detective knew the family through their mutual LDS ward, but no church leadership members were involved. He said online rumors have unfortunately gotten the family’s bishop dragged into discussions about the case, but he said the bishop had no involvement whatsoever.

“To have the suspect be a Utah resident who literally went to the same high school I went to,” Brooksby said, “It’s a double shock factor… the suspect happened to be a homegrown Washington County boy.”

The sheriff applauded the way his former detective — the Robinsons’ family friend — handled everything.

“Outstanding. He deserves full credit,” he said. “Tyler’s family trusted this individual. They knew he was involved in law enforcement at some point, and enough community involvement there that they trusted that they could go to this individual and he could contact me directly, and that we could facilitate a peaceful, calm, relaxed surrender.”

The sheriff also said others in their community with the last name of Robinson have been targeted with harassment, even if they have no connection to the suspect.

What led to Robinson turning himself in

According to charging documents, Robinson’s mother said she saw the photo of the suspected shooter in the news on Thursday and thought it looked like him. She showed her husband (Robinson’s father), who agreed. She said she called Robinson to ask him where he was, and he said he was at home sick, and had been home sick on Wednesday as well.

Robinson’s father also said he thought the photo of the suspected murder weapon looked like a rifle he had given to Robinson as a gift. He then asked Robinson to send him a photo of the rifle, but Robinson didn’t respond. He then talked on the phone with Robinson, who “implied” that he was planning to take his own life. His parents then convinced him to meet up at their home in Washington City.

Court documents say that in the conversation with his parents, Robinson “implied” that he had shot Kirk. They urged him to speak with a family friend who was a retired deputy, who then helped convince Robinson to turn himself in.

This story was originally written by Spencer Burt and Mythili Gubbi for Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.