Vinnie Politan Investigates: Sarah Boone Podcast

Posted at 1:51 PM, August 22, 2024
Vinnie Politan digs into the Suitcase Murder Trial of Sarah Boone, who is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. Boone says she fell asleep during a game of hide and seek and awoke to find her boyfriend dead-zipped inside a suitcase at the couple’s home. After 8 attorneys withdrew from her case, the judge ruled that Boone must represent herself pro se. Joined by the Honorable Judge Belvin Perry, Vinnie Politan takes a look at all sides of this case, including the most critical piece of evidence: A video shot by the defendant while her boyfriend was begging to be released from inside the suitcase.

