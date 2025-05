Key witnesses, forensic experts, and first responders recount the events of the night John O’Keefe died, while questions arise regarding digital evidence and potential police bias. Karen Read has been charged with murder in O’Keefe’s death, and her first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.