Who is Responsible For John O’Keefe’s Death? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 3:19 PM, June 23, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

After Karen Read was found not guilty in the death of John O’Keefe, Vinnie Politan questions who is truly responsible for his death by looking into the evidence and testimony. Karen Read was acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in her retrial after her first ended with a mistrial. John was found in the snow outside a friend’s home after a night of drinking.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

woman on courthouse steps smiles as she's surrounded by jubilant people

‘She Was Innocent’: Karen Read jurors speak out after historic verdict

Two jurors have come forward to share their experience, saying there is no doubt in their minds that Karen Read is innocent. More

Photo of victim with friend being interviewed
play button

O’Keefe’s Friends and Family Verdict Reaction | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan discusses the impact of Karen Read's verdict on John O'Keefe's family and friends. More

Hank Brennan lifts his finger as he speaks in court
play button

Hank Brennan Reacts To Karen Read Verdict

Hank Brennan, who prosecuted Karen Read's retrial, said in a statement to Court TV that he was 'disappointed' with the verdict.  More

TOP STORIES

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.
female defendant in court