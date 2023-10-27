WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drops Murder Trial

By IVY BROWN and COURT TV STAFF
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops.
Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of Lynn Hernan. Her trial began with opening statements on Oct. 24.
Prosecutors say Kurczewski killed Hernan, whom she was caring for, and staged the scene to look like a suicide by drug overdose.
Hernan reportedly died after drinking a water bottle mixed with 6 bottles of Visine. Kurczewski told police Hernan was suicidal and “had been trying to kill herself by drinking Visine in vodka,” according to a criminal complaint.
Investigators say, in total, Kurczewski stole $290,210.06 from Hernan before and after her death.
Hernan died on Oct. 3, 2018. Kurczewski was arrested on July 9, 2019.
Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the trial of Darrell E. Brooks, is presiding over the case.
DAILY TRIAL UPDATES
DAY 1 – 10/24/23
- The prosecution and defense presented opening statements.
- Deputy Christopher Rozenberger testified to what he saw at the crime scene.
- Kelsey Michalson with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office testified to what Kurczewski told her at the scene.
- Tabitha Kukes, the deputy medical examiner, described photos she took at the scene with crushed powder that she found unusual, pill bottles, water bottles and what Kurczewski told her during a phone conversation.
DAY 2 – 10/25/23
- Dr. Linda Biedrzycki, Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified to Lynn Hernan’s toxicology report, as well as Tetrahydrozoline symptoms and effects and her conclusions after performing Hernan’s autopsy.
- Biedrzycki concluded that Hernan died of Tetrahydrozoline poisoning with contributing factors of other medications which may have increased Tetrahydrozoline’s effects.
DAY 3 – 10/26/23
- Dr. Linda Biedzrycki returned to the stand for cross-examination and redirect. She testified that she could not definitively say whether Lynn Hernan drank the eye drops voluntarily.
- Biedzrycki testified that blood tests indicated that Hernan was not intoxicated at the time of her death.