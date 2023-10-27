WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drops Murder Trial

By IVY BROWN and COURT TV STAFF

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of Lynn Hernan. Her trial began with opening statements on Oct. 24.

Prosecutors say Kurczewski killed Hernan, whom she was caring for, and staged the scene to look like a suicide by drug overdose.

Hernan reportedly died after drinking a water bottle mixed with 6 bottles of Visine. Kurczewski told police Hernan was suicidal and “had been trying to kill herself by drinking Visine in vodka,” according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators say, in total, Kurczewski stole $290,210.06 from Hernan before and after her death.

Hernan died on Oct. 3, 2018. Kurczewski was arrested on July 9, 2019.

Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the trial of Darrell E. Brooks, is presiding over the case.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/24/23

DAY 2 – 10/25/23

Dr. Linda Biedrzycki, Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified to Lynn Hernan’s toxicology report, as well as Tetrahydrozoline symptoms and effects and her conclusions after performing Hernan’s autopsy. Biedrzycki concluded that Hernan died of Tetrahydrozoline poisoning with contributing factors of other medications which may have increased Tetrahydrozoline’s effects.



DAY 3 – 10/26/23