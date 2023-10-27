WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drops Murder Trial

Posted at 8:14 PM, October 26, 2023

By IVY BROWN and COURT TV STAFF

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of Lynn Hernan. Her trial began with opening statements on Oct. 24.

Jessy Kurczewski sits in court

Jessy Kurczewski listens to opening statements on the first day of her trial, Oct. 24, 2023. (Court TV)

Prosecutors say Kurczewski killed Hernan, whom she was caring for, and staged the scene to look like a suicide by drug overdose.

Hernan reportedly died after drinking a water bottle mixed with 6 bottles of Visine. Kurczewski told police Hernan was suicidal and “had been trying to kill herself by drinking Visine in vodka,” according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators say, in total, Kurczewski stole $290,210.06 from Hernan before and after her death.

Hernan died on Oct. 3, 2018. Kurczewski was arrested on July 9, 2019.

Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the trial of Darrell E. Brooks, is presiding over the case.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/24/23

DAY 2 – 10/25/23

  • Dr. Linda Biedrzycki, Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified to Lynn Hernan’s toxicology report, as well as Tetrahydrozoline symptoms and effects and her conclusions after performing Hernan’s autopsy.
    • Biedrzycki concluded that Hernan died of Tetrahydrozoline poisoning with contributing factors of other medications which may have increased Tetrahydrozoline’s effects.

DAY 3 – 10/26/23

  • Dr. Linda Biedzrycki returned to the stand for cross-examination and redirect. She testified that she could not definitively say whether Lynn Hernan drank the eye drops voluntarily.

More In:

Related Stories

Dr. Linda Biedrzycki testified in Jessy Kurczewski's trial

Medical Examiner Can’t Say Whether Eye Drops Were Taken Voluntarily

Dr. Linda Biedrzycki testified in Jessy Kurczewski's murder trial about victim Lynn Hernan's health and the eye drops that killed her. More

split screen of Joseph Scott Morgan and a picture of Lynn Hernan

Eye Drops Murder Trial: Medical Examiner Says Victim Was Poisoned

Forensic Analyst Joseph Scott Morgan explains what Tetrahydrozoline is, and how it was allegedly used to kill Lynn Hernan. More

Eye Drops Murder Trial GFX: Hernan and Kurczewski.

Eye Drops Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Testimony began in WI v. Kurczewski: Eye Drops Murder Trial. The big question is: Was Lynn Hernan's death the result of poisoning or suicide? More

TRENDING

Lori Vallow and her estranged husband Charles Vallow
LIVE: Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins: ‘Take Care of Maya’ Trial
Sally Smith testifies
Teens Laugh, Flip Bird in Court for Allegedly Killing Cyclist

LATEST NEWS

Lori Vallow daybell stands in court between her attorneys
Charlie Adelson
LIVE: Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins: ‘Take Care of Maya’ Trial
Jessy Kurczewski sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

5 people found shot to death in North Carolina home
Maine shooting victim's father said son died a hero at a job he loved
How Maine shooting suspect's military background affects manhunt