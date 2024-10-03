Wife accused of murdering missing Utah National Guardsman

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Police have arrested the wife of a missing guardsman man from the Salt Lake area, and they say she is being charged with murdering him.

Matthew Johnson, age 51, was reported missing on Sept. 23 after he didn’t show up to work at his Utah National Guard base. Police asked for the public’s help and said his disappearance appeared suspicious. His truck was found a few blocks from his home in Cottonwood Heights.

Police determined that he was last seen on Sept. 20, and witnesses told investigators that Johnson and his wife had an argument sometime between Sept. 20-21. Cottonwood Heights Police also said officers had previously been called to the family’s home, and they knew the couple was considering a divorce. They have three kids together.

The police department announced Wednesday that they arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Gledhill for murder and obstruction of justice.

Officials said they believe Johnson died from a gunshot wound; however, they did not state how they reached this conclusion other than gathering “significant physical and digital evidence, along with witness testimony.”

It’s not yet known whether Johnson’s body has been found.

“We want to express our heartfelt sympathy to the families, especially to the Johnson children. These unfortunate tragedies tear apart the fabric of our families,” the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said in the announcement. “We extend our gratitude to our partners at the DA Office, State Crime Lab, and Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts.”