Wife pleads not guilty in death of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi

EL CAJON, Calif. (Scripps News San Diego) — The woman accused of fatally stabbing Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Yolanda Marodi, 53, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in her wife’s death. She’s accused of stabbing Captain Marodi to death at their Ramona home on Feb. 17.

According to an arrest warrant, Yolanda killed Captain Marodi after the victim told her she was leaving her and ending their marriage. A week after Captain Marodi reportedly told Yolanda about the divorce, surveillance video at their home caught Yolanda allegedly chasing her across the front yard.

At one point in the surveillance video, a voice believed to be Captain Marodi is heard yelling, “Yolanda! Please … I don’t want to die!” Captain Marodi then appears in the video with what looks like blood on her back. A voice believed to be Yolanda’s replied, “You should have thought of that before.” The two entered the home, and Captain Marodi is not seen again in the footage.

Yolanda appeared in court virtually from a hospital bed. The judge ordered her face to be blurred, but she was able to be seen lying down, with what appeared to be oxygen connected to her nose.

The judge denied her bail, citing what he called the extreme violence in this case, revealing Captain Marodi had 34 stab or slash wounds.

Part of his reasoning also included Yolanda’s previous criminal history, having been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing her then-husband in 2000.

Yolanda was on the run for nearly five weeks, wanted for Captain Marodi’s murder, before she was arrested by Mexican authorities and turned over to U.S. officials.

If convicted, Yolanda faces 25 years to life in prison. Her next court date is set for late April.

This story was originally published by Scripps News San Diego, an E.W. Scripps Company.