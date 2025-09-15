Woman accused of killing husband at SC assisted living facility

Posted at 9:34 AM, September 15, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina woman is facing charges after allegedly killing her husband at an assisted living facility.

Harriett Kay Recker mugshot

Harriett Kay Recker is accused of killing her husband on Sept. 12, 2025. (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

Harriett Kay Recker, 82, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the Preston Health Center at the Cypress of Hilton Head on Friday, where they found Recker’s 81-year-old husband suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

A community manager told residents that Recker allegedly shot her husband in the torso, and that the couple had “recently arrived” at the facility, reported The Island Packet.

According to the facility’s website, The Preston Health Center is a “58-bed, skilled-care facility that provides short-term, long-term and memory care services to both residents and non-residents of The Cypress community.”

Authorities said Recker is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as the investigation remains ongoing.

More In:

Related Stories

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera's police interview
play button

‘Hand to God’: Defendant Denies Having Sex With Victim in Police Interview

The jury watches video of Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera's police interview, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tania Wise. More

Prosecutor Amy Berndt delivers her opening statement
play button

State: Swilley Staged Husband’s Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

Prosecutor Amy Berndt said Herbert Swilley drugged and beat husband Tim Floyd and staged the scene as a hookup so he could get insurance. More

Jose Soto-Escalera appears in court

FL v. Jose Soto-Escalera: Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera is facing the death penalty if convicted in the death of Tania Wise and their unborn child. More

TOP STORIES

Jose Soto-Escalera appears in court
Lena Deoliveira mugshot