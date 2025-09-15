Woman accused of killing husband at SC assisted living facility

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina woman is facing charges after allegedly killing her husband at an assisted living facility.

Harriett Kay Recker, 82, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the Preston Health Center at the Cypress of Hilton Head on Friday, where they found Recker’s 81-year-old husband suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

A community manager told residents that Recker allegedly shot her husband in the torso, and that the couple had “recently arrived” at the facility, reported The Island Packet.

According to the facility’s website, The Preston Health Center is a “58-bed, skilled-care facility that provides short-term, long-term and memory care services to both residents and non-residents of The Cypress community.”

Authorities said Recker is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as the investigation remains ongoing.