Woman charged in husband’s killing at SC facility granted bond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina woman accused of murdering her husband at an assisted living facility has been granted bond, according to court records.

In September, 82-year-old Harriett Recker was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities allege she fatally shot her 81-year-old husband at the Preston Health Center at the Cypress of Hilton Head. WJCL identified the victim as Dennis Recker.

According to court documents cited by WTOC, Harriett’s $50,000 bond was set with the condition that she “may live with (her son) in Hawaii.”

Investigators believe the killing was premeditated due to notes found in Harriett’s purse and home, WCSC previously reported. A note read during a previous court proceeding allegedly said, “To you all, this has just been too much for me. I so wish I could do it with the wonderful family we have, so many good friends. We can’t have a life without someone, and that someone can’t be me, as I am not strong enough or smart enough to do all this.”

Court records do not indicate a future hearing date.