Woman accused of killing three roommates captured in New York

Posted at 8:10 AM, June 7, 2024
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Scripps News Richmond/Court TV) — A Virginia woman accused of killing three people was captured in New York State Thursday afternoon.

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was wanted in the deaths of her three roommates, whose bodies were found Tuesday night during a welfare check.

Alyssa Jane Venable DMv photo

Alyssa Jane Venable (Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Robert John McGuire, 77; Gregory Scott Powell, 60; and Carol Anne Reese, 65. Authorities said they died from “upper body trauma.”

Venable was captured Thursday after police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of her car driving on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, New York. Authorities said Venable refused to pull over when a traffic stop was initiated, prompting a police pursuit. Police used a tire deflation device to stop Venable’s car.

Authorities in Virginia said New York State Police will be obtaining a fugitive warrant for Venable, as well as arrangements for her extradition.

Court records show Venable was previously arrested on May 16 on simple assault charges at a McDonald’s parking, reports Scripps News Richmond.

Scripps News Richmond, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

