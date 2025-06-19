Woman claiming to be potential witness puts Kohberger at Idaho crime scene

BOISE (Court TV) — What started as a standard DUI arrest interview in Washington state turned out to be a potential bombshell revelation about the case against Bryan Kohberger.

In a bodycam video dated September 2024 from the City of Pullman Police Department, the woman under arrest claimed to be a witness in the Idaho Student Murders case. She told the officer that she was a DoorDash driver who delivered food to Xana Kernodle in the predawn hours of November 13, 2022. The woman, who has not been publicly named, said she parked next to Kohberger’s vehicle and saw him outside the off-campus rental home on King Road.

Kohberger is charged in the brutal stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

In the video, the woman tells the officer that she has to testify “for a big murder case.” When prodded, she clarifies that it’s “the murder case with the college girls.”

She goes on to say, “I saw Bryan…I parked right next to him.”

If the woman’s story checks out, prosecutors could have an eyewitness who places Kohberger at the scene.

Court TV has previously reported that DoorDash was delivered to Kernodle at around 4 a.m., but actual details about the delivery have been scarce.

According to the Idaho Statesman, DoorDash corporate worked with detectives to compile a list of deliveries to the off-campus home. This helped prosecutors determine that Kernodle’s food came from a Jack in the Box in Pullman, across the Idaho state line from Moscow, at exactly 3:59 a.m. Goncalves’ father told the Statesman that the family hired a private investigator who told them that the DoorDash driver was a woman. These details would help corroborate the woman’s story.

Prosecutors believe the murders happened between 4:07 and 4:20. Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra was spotted on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood during that timeframe.

The video recently came to light because it was featured on a YouTube page dedicated to police bodycam videos. The City of Pullman Police Department confirmed the video was theirs to Court TV, but could not verify the woman’s claims.

Witness lists in the trial have been sealed by the court, so it is not yet known if the woman will be called to testify. Jury selection in the capital murder case is scheduled to begin in Boise in late July, with opening statements expected to begin on August 11. Court TV will have live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of ID v. Kohberger: The Idaho College Student Murders Trial.

Kohberger’s defense, however, requested a delay earlier this week. Judge Steven Hippler stated that he will issue a written ruling on the matter.