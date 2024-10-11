Woman found dead in luggage bag near Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas (Court TV) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex late last week.

Officers were called to an area near Harry Reid International Airport at approximately 4:19 a.m. on Oct. 3 after receiving a tip of a possible deceased person, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a female inside the luggage. Medical personnel responded and confirmed the woman was deceased. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar.

While no suspects have been named in Avelar’s death, police are treating it as a homicide.

“Due to the suspicious nature of her death, the LVMPD Homicide Section responded and took over the investigation,” police said in a press release, along with a YouTube video showing photos of the victim.

Detectives are now seeking the public’s help in gathering information about Avelar’s whereabouts prior to her death. They are asking anyone who knew her or who may have seen her in the days leading up to the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.